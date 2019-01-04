Home World

US House passes bill to end government shutdown, Donald Trump threatens veto

The White House said ahead of the vote that Trump's advisors would recommend that the president veto the bill if it does not provide funding for the border wall.

Published: 04th January 2019 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Members of the new House Democratic leadership applauding Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on the opening day of the 116th Congress as the Democrats take the majority from the GOP, at the Capitol in Washington. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives passed a spending package late Thursday that would end the partial government shutdown, amid a veto threat from the White House.

The Democrats who control the House passed the bills that would fund the departments of State, Commerce, Agriculture, Labor, Treasury and other agencies through September 30, the end of the current fiscal year.

However, the bills appear to be dead on arrival at Senate amid a veto threat from the White House as they do not provide funding for the construction of President Donald Trump's long-promised wall along the US-Mexico border.

The White House said ahead of the vote that Trump's advisors would recommend that the president veto the bill if it does not provide funding for the border wall.

The Democratic package would keep border security funding at 1.3 billion US dollars, providing no additional funding for physical barrier on the southern border.

The largely party-line votes came after Trump made a surprise appearance at the White House briefing room earlier in the day digging in on his border wall.

"Without a wall, you can not have border security," Trump said.

"Without a very strong form of barrier, call it what you will, but without a wall you can't have border security it won't work."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she's willing to give "nothing for the wall," while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Republican-controlled upper chamber won't consider any bills without the president's support.

About a quarter of the federal government shut down last month as a result of an impasse between the White House and Congress over whether to provide billions of dollars for the border wall.

The partial shutdown entered its 13th day on Thursday.

Trump has invited congressional leaders to the White House on Friday to discuss the stalemate.

With both sides digging in, it's unclear whether negotiators are even getting close to an agreement.

McConnell has suggested the shutdown could last for weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Mexico border wall House Democrats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp