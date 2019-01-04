Home World

Offspring must deposit money in parent's bank account: Nepali minister

The Current Senior Citizen Act-2006 has defined people aged above 60 years as senior citizens and talked about the responsibility of the children to take of their elderly parents.

Published: 04th January 2019 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

KATHMANDU: In a decisive step to ensure that elderly people are well taken care of, the Nepali government is introducing a law making it mandatory for the offspring to deposit a certain portion of their income in the bank account of their elderly parents, a senior Nepali Minister said.

In a press briefing, the Nepali government's spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota said that a Cabinet meeting had decided to present a bill on amendment to the Senior Citizen Act-2006 with such a provision at the Parliament.

"The main objective of the proposed bill is to ensure that the lives of senior citizens will become easier and secure," he was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.

"There are instances where even the people who have property worth millions of rupees (Nepali currency) have abused their own parents and have not taken care of them. So, we are introducing the law to discourage the tendency. Ensuring secure lives for the elderly people is also the pride for the nation."

The Current Senior Citizen Act-2006 has defined people aged above 60 years as senior citizens and talked about the responsibility of the children to take of their elderly parents. But it is the first time that a law is planned to make it mandatory for the offspring to make a financial contribution to the care of their parents.

Baskota said that as per the proposed bill, the public officials, those working in the inter-government agencies, international agencies and private companies must deposit a certain portion of their monthly remuneration in the bank account of their elderly parents.

Those failing to adhere to these provisions will face a penalty. "The penalty amount will be deposited in the account of the concerned parents," the minister said.

The proposed bill has also sought to control abuse and deception against senior citizens. Any attempt to snatch the property of senior citizens through lure or deception has been criminalized, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nepal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp