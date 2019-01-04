Pakistan Navy apprehends 5 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) apprehended five Indian fishermen and seized a boat off the Gujarat coast late Thursday night, an official of the National Fishworkers' Forum (NFF) said.

PMSA, a branch of the Pakistan Navy, regularly captures Indian fishermen on the charge of crossing into that country's waters.

The boat with five fishermen onboard had sailed off from Porbandar in Gujarat a few days ago, NFF secretary Manish Lodhari told PTI.

The PMSA apprehended them near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the Arabian sea, he said.

"As per the information we have received, the PMSA is taking these fishermen to Karachi.

They are still in the sea as it takes around 20 hours to reach Karachi from the IMBL," Lodhari said.