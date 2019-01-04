Home World

US adds 312K new jobs in December 2018

The unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percentage point to 3.9 per cent in December, but that was due to more workers joining the job hunt, the report said.

Published: 04th January 2019 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US saw 312,000 new jobs being added to its economy in December 2018, according to an official employment report released Friday.

"GREAT JOBS NUMBERS JUST ANNOUNCED!" President Donald Trump tweeted soon after the Bureau of Labour Statistics in its monthly employment report for December said that non-farm payroll employment increased by 312,000 in the country and the unemployment rate was at 3.9 per cent.

The unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percentage point to 3.9 per cent in December, but that was due to more workers joining the job hunt, the report said.

A year earlier, the jobless rate was 4.1 per cent and the number of unemployed persons was 6.6 million, as against 6.3 million in 2018.

Attributing the job growth to Trump's policies, the Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta said the American economy surpassed 150 million jobs for the first time ever.

Following strong jobs data, major US stock indexes opened higher with the Dow industrials recording more than 300 points, The wall Street Journal reported.

"Waves of volatility have reverberated through markets amid fears of slowing economic growth around the world.

Friday's payrolls numbers suggest a healthier US economy than some investors had anticipated," it said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who is from the opposition Democratic Party said while the latest jobs report is a good thing, the advantages would slip away due to the ongoing partial government shutdown.

"The December jobs statement contains some positive news, yet these gains threaten to slip away because of the government shutdown.

A staggering 800,000 hard-working Americans are at risk of losing their paychecks, because the President insists on senselessly holding the American people hostage to his unpopular, ineffective, immoral and expensive border wall," said Pelosi, who was elected the House Speaker on Thursday.

The new House Democratic Majority, she said, has already taken the first steps to restore certainty and prosperity to people's lives by passing strong, bipartisan funding bills to reopen government: respecting workers and protecting borders.

"While an encouraging indicator of our resilient economy, the final jobs report of 2018 comes as the economy shows unsure signs of its direction," House Majority Leader Steny H Hoyer said, adding that the Trump administration's economic policies are "taking a toll on small businesses, farmers, and working families".

Republican lawmakers attributed the job growth to the tax reforms undertaken by the Trump administration about a year ago.

"This is the 12th jobs report following the historic rewrite of our nation's tax code, and the trend remains the same: strong growth for America," the House Ways and Means Committee Ranking Member Kevin Brady said.

"This is what Republicans aimed for with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This full year of major job and wage gains is worth celebrating. More importantly, this year of success for our workers needs to be built upon," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Jobs unemployement Donald Trump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp