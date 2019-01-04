Home World

Yellow Vest protesters write open letter to Emmanuel Macron calling for new demonstrations

The letter, which said that Macron "failed to understand the legitimate expectations of the French people," was published on Thursday by the Facebook group called "La France en colere" (Angry France).

Published: 04th January 2019 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

French President Emmanuel Macron. | (File | AP)

By UNI

MOSCOW: The so-called "yellow vest" protesters have written an open letter to French President Emmanuel Macron in response to his New Year's speech and called for new demonstrations on Saturday.

The letter, which said that Macron "failed to understand the legitimate expectations of the French people," was published on Thursday by the Facebook group called "La France en colere" (Angry France).

"Anger will turn into hatred if you 'you and your supporters' continue to look from your pedestal at the ordinary people as beggars," the letter read.

The letter said "national consultations" announced by Macron in late November were "a political trap," aimed at avoiding discussions of one of the "yellow vest" protesters' key demands the right to hold "citizens' initiative referendums" that would overrule parliamentary votes.

"When will you understand that you and your [supporters] are no longer credible and that you have lost the confidence of those who believed in you and your movement 19 months ago," the letter noted.

The wave of the so-called yellow vest protests 'named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers' started in mid-November.

While the French government has scrapped its planned hike in diesel taxes, which is what initially sparked the protests, the "yellow vests" have evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs.

The rallies have been marked by violent clashes between protesters and the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
yellow vest Emmanuel Macron France

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp