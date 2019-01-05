Home World

Babysitter kills 2-month-old, gives body to mother in US

Accused refutes allegations of homicide though claiming knowledge of infant's death.

Published: 05th January 2019 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Wisconsin babysitter

Marissa Tietsort of Wausau in Wisconsin has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide. (Photo| Marathon County Sheriff's Office via AP)

By Associated Press

WAUSAU(WISCONSIN): A Wisconsin babysitter who allegedly killed a 2-month-old boy then pretended he was alive when she gave the boy back to his mother has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

A criminal complaint filed Friday says 28-year-old Marissa Tietsort of Wausau caused the infant's death in October, then put him in a snowsuit and car seat and returned him to his mother — without telling her the child was dead. Authorities found the mother trying to revive the boy, but he had died hours earlier of blunt force head injuries from multiple impacts to the head.

During a court appearance Friday, Judge Jill Falstad issued a $500,000 cash bond for Tietsort and ordered that she have no contact with children or with the victim's family, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Tietsort, who is pregnant with her sixth child, also faces child abuse charges involving an 11-month-old girl in her care. That charge stems from an August incident. Tietsort was arrested in that case after the 2-month-old died in October.

A message left with the public defender's office hasn't been returned. According to the criminal complaint, the mother of the 2-month-old boy dropped him and his older brother off at Tietsort's home on October 18.

About two hours later, the baby's mother received a text from Tietsort, in which Tietsort told her that a local news website published a story saying she'd been charged with child abuse and she isn't supposed to have contact with children. Tietsort told the mother not to tell anyone she was watching her two sons.

When the victim's mother came to pick up her sons later, the infant was in his car seat with a hat pulled down over his eyes. The mother told police she thought he was sleeping, the complaint said. The boy's mother later realized her son was not breathing, cold and stiff. Officers arrived to find the boy had "ashen skin tone, his jaw was clenched and his lips were blue."

Tietsort told police she didn't kill the baby but knew he was dead, the complaint said. When her boyfriend got home that evening, they went to McDonald's and she brought the dead baby with them, according to the complaint. After she gave the boy back to his mother, Tietsort, her boyfriend and their son went swimming at a local hotel, the complaint said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wisconsin babysitter babysitter murder US infant murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp