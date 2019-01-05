Pakistan Army inducts indigenously developed A-100 rocket in its arsenal

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army on Friday said it has inducted an indigenously developed rocket, having over 100 km range, in Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) of its corps of artillery.

The rocket A-100 has been indigenously developed by Pakistani scientists and engineers, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"With over 100 kilometers range the rocket is a highly effective and potent for interdiction that can effectively disrupt enemy's mobilisation and assembly," the Pakistan military's media wing added.

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest at the induction ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Bajwa paid rich tributes to scientists and engineers for indigenously developing the rocket, which he said, will augment the existing conventional firepower capabilities of the Pakistan Army.