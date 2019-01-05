Home World

Sabarimala Row: UN encourages all to respect rule of law

The intergovernmental organisation also emphasised that the law is above all religions.

Published: 05th January 2019 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Devotees protesting against women's entry into Sabarimala at Nilakkal (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS:  Noting that the Supreme Court in India has ruled on the issue of women entering the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the world body encourages all to respect the rule of law.

"As you know, this is an issue on which the Supreme Court of India has commented. So, we will leave the matter in the hands of the rule of law authorities in India. Of course, we want all parties to respect the rule of law, and you're aware of the UN's position and its fundamental position on the rights on equal rights of all people," Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq told reporters at his daily press briefing on Friday.

Haq was asked about the UN's position on the Sabarimala situation in the wake of the widespread violence in Kerala over the entry of women into the hill-top shrine.

Haq reiterated that the UN "obviously" encourages all to respect the laws of the country when he was asked by a reporter that not allowing women to enter the temple is a violation of human rights, given that the Supreme Court has ruled in the matter.

When asked if the UN's position on equal rights for women also applies to other religions such as Islam or Catholicism, Haq said "It applies across the board -The question is how that is to be carried out. In this case, like I said-ultimately, this is a question on which the courts have pronounced themselves, and we encourage respect for the rule of law."

Kerala has been marred with violence since the afternoon of January 2 after two women of menstruating age managed to enter Sabarimala temple. The shrine was out of bounds for girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age.

The Supreme Court's on September 28 verdict allowed women of all age groups to offer prayers at the hill shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa. The southern state has been witnessing massive protests from the right-wing organisations since the Left-led state government decided to implement the Supreme Court ruling.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala United Nations Sabarimala issue Kerala strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp