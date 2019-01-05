Home World

Seven policeman killed in Afghanistan as insurgents storm checkpoint

16 insurgents were killed and 11 others wounded in an ensuing battle that took place over several hours in southern Kandahar.

Published: 05th January 2019

Afghanistan checkpoint

Representational image of Afghani checkpoint| AP

By Associated Press

KABUL: An Afghan official says at least seven border police officers were killed when their checkpoint came under attack by insurgents in southern Kandahar province.

Aziz Ahmad Azizi, spokesman for the provincial governor in Kandahar, says four other officers were wounded in the attack in the Spin Bolduk district.

He added that 16 insurgents were killed and 11 others wounded in an ensuing battle that took place over several hours on late Friday.

The Taliban did not immediately comment on the attack but they have been carrying out near-daily attacks targeting Afghan forces, despite stepped-up efforts by the United States to find a negotiated end to the country's 17-year war.

