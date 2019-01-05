Three dead, four injured in shooting at California bowling alley

By Associated Press

TORRANCE(CA): Three people were reported dead with four injured in shooting at California bowling alley. The police had earlier responded to a shooting with '"multiple victims' at a bowling alley.

Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down. T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area. — Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) January 5, 2019

The shooting happened at around 12.20 a.m. local time (8.20 a.m. GMT) at Gable House Bowl in Torrance, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police said that while two of the injured were transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries, the other two sought out their own medical attention.

Video on the social media taken from inside Gable House Bowl by a witness reportedly showed a male victim covered in blood on the ground. Another photo showed a man with a wound on his back that was covered with large bandages. His white shirt was torn and bloodstained.

A witness said that that he just ran into the bar and took cover after hearing that two people got shot. Employees of the venue said that violence is rare at the place apart from small fights in the parking lot.

Police are urging people to "stay away from the area" near the bowling alley.

Gable House is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade.

Torrance, California, is a coastal city about 20 miles (32 kilometres) from Los Angeles.

(With IANS and Online Desk inputs)