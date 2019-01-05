Home World

Three dead, four injured in shooting at California bowling alley

Employees of  Gable House claim that except for small fights violence is rare in the area.

Published: 05th January 2019 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Gable House Bowl

Gable House Bowl (Facebook photo)

By Associated Press

TORRANCE(CA): Three people were reported dead with four injured in shooting at California bowling alley. The police had earlier responded to a shooting with '"multiple victims' at a bowling alley.

The shooting happened at around 12.20 a.m. local time (8.20 a.m. GMT) at Gable House Bowl in Torrance, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police said that while two of the injured were transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries, the other two sought out their own medical attention.

Video on the social media taken from inside Gable House Bowl by a witness reportedly showed a male victim covered in blood on the ground. Another photo showed a man with a wound on his back that was covered with large bandages. His white shirt was torn and bloodstained.

A witness said that that he just ran into the bar and took cover after hearing that two people got shot. Employees of the venue said that violence is rare at the place apart from small fights in the parking lot.

Police are urging people to "stay away from the area" near the bowling alley.

Gable House is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade.
Torrance, California, is a coastal city about 20 miles (32 kilometres) from Los Angeles.

(With IANS and Online Desk inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US shooting California bowling alley shooting Gable House Bowl

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp