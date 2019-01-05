Home World

UAE Crown Prince likely to announce USD 6.2 billion financial assistance to Pakistan

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be visiting Pakistan on Sunday.

Published: 05th January 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit Pakistan on Sunday after the two sides finalised the terms and conditions for a USD 6.2 billion assistance package to Islamabad to bolster its foreign exchange reserves and the government's fiscal policies.

The UAE government's financial assistance comes as Pakistan is negotiating a USD 8 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to overcome a severe balance-of-payments crisis that threatens to cripple the country's economy.

The package, which is expected to be announced by the Crown Prince, involves USD 3.2 bn worth of oil supplies on deferred payment, besides a USD 3 billion cash deposit, the Dawn reported.

"The UAE's package was exactly of the same size and terms and conditions as given by Saudi Arabia. The UAE package was finalised on Thursday evening," a member of Pakistan's cabinet was quoted as saying by the paper. The financial assistance from UAE is same to the support Pakistan received from Saudi Arabia.

"With this, Pakistan would get a total saving of about USD 7.9 billion on oil and gas imports from the two friendly countries -- accounting for more than 60 per cent of annual oil import bill of about USD 12-13 bn, the cabinet member said.

This includes about USD 3.2 billion each of oil supplies on deferred payments from the UAE and Saudi Arabia and about USD 1.5 billion trade finance from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), the paper reported.

Pakistan's all-weather ally China has also pledged to provide a generous aid to Islamabad to overcome its financial woes. Beijing has not yet revealed the quantum of its financial support. Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked him not to reveal the amount.

The Trump administration is making all efforts to ensure that any IMF loan to Pakistan is not used to repay its Chinese debt. The US feels that the huge Chinese debt is responsible for Pakistan's economic challenges.

"We are working and making clear within the IMF that if it were going to supply any funding to Pakistan that it would not be used to repay Chinese loans," David Malpass, Under Secretary of Treasury for International Affairs, told lawmakers during a recent Congressional hearing.

There are concerns among American lawmakers that Pakistan may use the IMF money to repay the Chinese debts.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Pakistan aid UAE Pak Aid Pakistan financial assistance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp