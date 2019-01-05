My lost phone worth more money than some people in this country: US blogger faces backlash after India remarks

By Online Desk

US blogger and social media influencer Colleen Grady was slammed by the Twitterati on Thursday, for portraying India in a bad light in her recent post.

Going by the name mindbodycolleen on Instagram, the travel blogger, who visited India recently, posted that she lost her "expensive, 5-month-old iPhone X" in the "poorest most overcrowded country". Adding that Jaipur is one of the "most scammy tourist cities" she has ever visited, Grady said she "felt hopeless."

"They probably would not even know what to do with it," wrote the blogger, before adding that her cell phone is worth more money than "some people in this country".

The blogger, however, got her phone back from the city and was amazed. She wrote she was surprised that the person who found her phone also had an iPhone X for himself. She also mentioned in the post that she should have brought a mace when she was about to meet the stranger who helped her.

It was only a matter of time before she faced backlash for her post. Grady deleted her account and posted an apology on her website, stating that the moral of the story was the "Blessings and gratitude" she has for the Indian people who helped her and had no intentions to belittle the Indian culture.

Here's how the internet reacted to her controversial post:

this so much colonizer cringe



(h/t daya subramanian on FB) pic.twitter.com/msdTF9rQqQ — Hot Take Monger (@SanaSaeed) January 4, 2019

Many mentioned that her post was 'Racist'.

Wow. Just wow. This is so white, it's blinding. Just astounding how racist this person in India is being. Just, wow. https://t.co/05TJySMKcH — Rajeev Mishra (@rajeevfilm) January 4, 2019

Wow, the cringe are top levels. She is also totally poor. Rich person would be like "shit, I'll buy new one once I return". Smart person would be like "Shit, that's a lot of unbacked data". https://t.co/jroas2k5Tb — Muhammad Majid (@mhd_majid) January 5, 2019

The way she talks about India with such condescension and ignorance is so frikking insane. Idc if u volunteered at an ashram or what, ur clearly racist. https://t.co/WAE76vfEVG — Raaf (@shahi_raaf) January 4, 2019

Colleen Grady, being a yoga enthusiast herself, a few mentioned that any amount of yoga wouldn't help her.

‘Mindbodycolleen’ - her mind is so impure that any amount of yoga won’t help cure anything. She deserves to be in an asylum. — KapMan (@bkapilan) January 4, 2019

Why is this MindBodyColleen even allowed to make a living off Yoga when she thinks India is such a poor dirty country and that Indians can't afford anything and have no brains? Why? — Chitra (@MyBookJacket) January 5, 2019 I’m pretty sure a significant percentage of people working in Silicon Valley developing magic western tech like the iPhone X come from the “poor, overcrowded, scammy” country, which btw is my home. And oh I’m tweeting from an iPhone. pic.twitter.com/UskfM766ym — Bombom (@saloneegadgil) January 4, 2019

Internet felt her apology was much worse than her post, calling it more 'racist'.

This apology is the whitest shit I’ve ever read https://t.co/a4H0P48iFr — mehriah carey (@piratebaythot) January 4, 2019

yoga iPhone X Becky’s apology is literally this pic.twitter.com/k8bQxSWMA2 — Hot Take Monger (@SanaSaeed) January 4, 2019