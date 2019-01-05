Home World

My lost phone worth more money than some people in this country: US blogger faces backlash after India remarks

US blogger and social media influencer Colleen Grady posted on Instagram that she lost her "expensive, 5-month-old iPhone X" in the "poorest most overcrowded country"

Published: 05th January 2019 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Screengrab from Twitter

By Online Desk

US blogger and social media influencer Colleen Grady was slammed by the Twitterati on Thursday, for portraying India in a bad light in her recent post. 

Going by the name mindbodycolleen on Instagram, the travel blogger, who visited India recently, posted that she lost her "expensive, 5-month-old iPhone X" in the "poorest most overcrowded country". Adding that Jaipur is one of the "most scammy tourist cities" she has ever visited, Grady said she "felt hopeless."

"They probably would not even know what to do with it," wrote the blogger, before adding that her cell phone is worth more money than "some people in this country". 

The blogger, however, got her phone back from the city and was amazed. She wrote she was surprised that the person who found her phone also had an iPhone X for himself. She also mentioned in the post that she should have brought a mace when she was about to meet the stranger who helped her. 

It was only a matter of time before she faced backlash for her post. Grady deleted her account and posted an apology on her website, stating that the moral of the story was the "Blessings and gratitude" she has for the Indian people who helped her and had no intentions to belittle the Indian culture. 

Screengrab from http://mindbodycolleen.com/

Here's how the internet reacted to her controversial post:

Many mentioned that her post was 'Racist'.

Colleen Grady, being a yoga enthusiast herself, a few mentioned that any amount of yoga wouldn't help her. 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
racism Instagram online blogger Colleen Grady blogger trolls india Twitterati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp