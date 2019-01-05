Home World

Xi Jinping orders Chinese Army to be battle-ready

Xi also signed his first military order of 2019, giving priority to improving training, with special focus on preparing for combat, drills, inspection of troops and endurance exercises.

Published: 05th January 2019 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping (File | AP)

By IANS

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the country's Army to focus on improving its combat ability and to make sure it is always prepared for battle, the state-owned China Daily newspaper reported on Saturday.

Xi delivered an address on Friday to the Central Military Commission -- under his control -- and urged the troops to boost strategic and tactical planning as well as improve their joint operational capability and readiness to respond to emergencies, Efe news reported citing the newspaper.

The President's comments came only two days after he refused to rule out use of force against what he termed as foreign interventions and separatists in Taiwan, to ensure an eventual reunification with the island, which Beijing considers a rebel province.

He told his soldiers to grasp major trends in national security and development, to strengthen awareness of crisis and combat and to make preparations for military operations.

Xi also signed his first military order of 2019, giving priority to improving training, with special focus on preparing for combat, drills, inspection of troops and endurance exercises, according to state television CCTV.

This week, the official newspaper of the armed forces, the People's Liberation Army Daily, published an editorial saying there was no time to lose in preparation for war.

Xi, in an address earlier this week to mark the 40th anniversary of the issuing of the "Message to Compatriots in Taiwan" -- which seeks peaceful reunification (of Taiwan) under the principle of "one country, two systems" -- said that while peaceful means would be his preferred option, the island must and will be reunified with the mainland.

Taiwan has urged China to recognize that it has been a separate political entity since 1949.

Recently, the Taiwanese Navy also posted a video on its official Facebook page showing advances in testing its new supersonic missiles, with the ability to reach targets in China.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinese Army Xi Jinping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp