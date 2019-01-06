Home World

Hindu temple vandalised in Bangladesh

As a result of clashes between two groups, a group of miscreants from Batra village in Tangail district vandalised the temple and the home of the temple owner.

Published: 06th January 2019

By PTI

DHAKA: A Hindu temple was vandalised in clashes between two groups in Bangladesh's central Tangail district, a media report said Sunday.

The family of the temple's owner was also attacked by a group of eight to nine people in Batra village of the district Friday, Dhaka Tribune reported. Chitta Ranjan acquired the land and built a temple of Lord Shiva over 20 years ago, it said.

The group of miscreants, led by a local resident of the same village, tried to forcefully seize the land where the temple is situated by vandalising Ranjan's home and attacking his family members, the report said. Ranjan said people have been performing religious activities at the temple for more than 20 years.

The accused had attempted to forcefully seize the land several times before as well, he claimed. Nagarpur police station Officer-in-Charge Alam Chand said that police visited the spot and ordered a probe. No one has been arrested in the case.

