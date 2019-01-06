Law passed to 'sinicize' Islam in China

By ANI

BEIJING: The Chinese government has passed a law to "implement measures to Sinicize" Islam within the next five years.

The move came after Chinese government officials met with representatives from eight Islamic associations, the Global Times reported.

"(The officials) agreed to guide Islam to be compatible with socialism and implement measures to Sinicize the religion," the article outlined.

The exact methodology which will be utilised to implement the law has not been divulged.

This comes amid a crackdown on Uighur Muslims in the nation, with the United Nations estimating that over one million Uighurs are being held in internment camps in the Xinjiang province.

Practising Islam is illegal in some pockets of China. People caught fasting, praying, growing a beard or wearing a hijab attract arrest in the nation.