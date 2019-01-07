Home World

Guwahati likely to be first city to get international flights under UDAN scheme

Under international version of the UDAN scheme, the subsidy will come from the states and not the central government.

Published: 07th January 2019 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

United Airlines

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the Centre finalising bids for the Guwahati-Dhaka and Guwahati-Bangkok routes, Assam's capital is likely to be the first city to be connected internationally under the UDAN scheme, a senior official said Monday.

"We got the bids for two airports: Bangkok and Dhaka. For the remaining four, we got invalid bids. There was competition for these two cities. There were more than one bid. We have finalised the bid for Bangkok as well as Dhaka. The file is already with the (aviation) minister, the day minister signs it, we will announce it," said the official of the ministry of civil aviation.

Under the UDAN scheme for affordable international connectivity, Assam government is likely to provide a subsidy of Rs 2,370 and Rs 4,400 for a certain number of seats on the flights operating on the Guwahati-Dhaka and Guwahati-Bangkok routes, respectively.

"For the last one year they (Assam) have been pursuing the ministry and they have committed the funds. They are keen that whatever money is there should be used to bid for six destinations. We got the bids for two airports: Bangkok and Dhaka. For the remaining four, we got invalid bids," said the official.

Assam had proposed subsidised international connectivity under UDAN scheme from Guwahati to six destinations -- Singapore, Dhaka in Bangladesh, Yangon in Myanmar, Kathmandu in Nepal, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Bangkok in Thailand.

Under international version of the UDAN scheme, the subsidy will come from the states and not the central government.

Moreover, in contrast to the domestic UDAN scheme, no airline company will be given any exclusivity over any route under international UDAN scheme.

On October 14 last year, the central government invited proposals from interested air operators for the international version of its 'UDAN' (Ude Desk Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme as it seeks to enhance air connectivity from India to select overseas destinations.

The government, in an effort to make flying affordable for masses, had in October 2016 announced the domestic UDAN scheme with airfares capped at Rs 2,500 for one-hour journey through subsidised ticket rates and to provide air connectivity to smaller towns.

Five airlines were mandated to fly on 128 regional routes in the first phase of the bidding in March 2017, and 15 airlines on 325 regional routes, including those having chopper operations, in the second phase in January last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guwahati-Dhaka Guwahati-Bangkok Guwahati airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
A view of Polavaram cofferdam in West Godavari district I Express
#Polavaram Project enters #Guinness World Records
Gallery
A year ago the Golden Globes were all about #MeToo and Time's Up. A year earlier, it was all about politics. The 2019 Globes were much less overtly activist or political. But, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'A Star Is Born' were the stars.
2019 Golden Globes: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Green Book' win top honours and all the big win from the night
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp