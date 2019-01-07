Home World

India, Norway to ink pact Tuesday to facilitate dialogue to boost bilateral trade

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg is currently on a 3-day visit here.

Published: 07th January 2019 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, center, interacts with students at the Primary School Nithora on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Norway will sign an agreement Tuesday to facilitate dialogue to boost bilateral trade, which currently stands at USD 1.2 billion.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg is currently on a 3-day visit here.

Addressing the India-Norway business summit, Solberg said Norway sees great scope for partnerships with India in business, trade, and investments and the country's new strategy for engagement with India reflects its significance.

"The aim of the new strategy is to strengthen Norway's bilateral relations and economic ties with India.

Private sector engagement, research and technical cooperation are key components of the strategy," she said.

Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said while addressing summit said, "we should try to think about how can we increase it (bilateral trade) substantially in the next few years time and therefore, tomorrow we will be signing (an agreement to facilitate) a dialogue between India and Norway, between my ministry and my counterpart ministry to actually take it to a new level".

"I am sure the dialogue will ensure that we look at all possible solutions to take it (trade) forward and make it better," he added.

"We also look forward to signing an FTA, there are several rounds (of negotiations) which have taken place, you are a part of the grouping (EFTA) and we really look forward to that concluding soon which will provide a framework for bilateral trade to grow," Prabhu said.

India and the EFTA countries (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein) are working on the nuts and bolts of the pact, officially dubbed as the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

Observing that Norway and India are both ocean states and closer cooperation in this field will benefit both countries, Solberg said the Ocean Dialogue between Norway and India will be an important tool to bring this cooperation forward.

Business entities from the two nations signed 15 MoUs across various sectors including finance, ICT, health-care, energy and aquaculture, among others, in the presence of the prime minister.

She observed that "big possibilities" exist for Norwegian companies in India, especially in the energy sector.

Stressing that open and free trade are crucial for economic growth, Solberg said, predictable and stable framework conditions are vital for attracting foreign investment to any market.

The Norwegian prime minister, further said efforts are on to ensure that the trade and economic partnership agreement between EFTA (European Free Trade Association) and India is finalised soon as it will contribute to increased trade and better environment for businesses from the two nations.

"We also support a rule-based multilateral trading system, open markets and lower trade barriers.

A stable global framework for trade and investment is vital for both our countries, especially in times like today where we are seeing increased protectionism in certain markets," she said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the summit, the Norwegian prime minister said she is pleased to meet her Indian counterpart during the visit.

"I think he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has done a tremendous job on a lot of social issues in India and he keeps a high knowledge of sustainability in the international political discussions. I hope that we also would have platform for political cooperation in the years to come," Solberg said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Erna Solberg  India and Norway bilateral trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
A view of Polavaram cofferdam in West Godavari district I Express
#Polavaram Project enters #Guinness World Records
Gallery
A year ago the Golden Globes were all about #MeToo and Time's Up. A year earlier, it was all about politics. The 2019 Globes were much less overtly activist or political. But, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'A Star Is Born' were the stars.
2019 Golden Globes: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Green Book' win top honours and all the big win from the night
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp