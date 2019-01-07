Home World

Man from Telangana shot at in US, robbed of cash and car, say his relatives

After completing post-graduation from Lawrence Tech University, Michigan, Krishna recently started working with an automotive company in Detroit.

Published: 07th January 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A man from Telangana working at an automobile company in Detroit in the USA was shot at and robbed by unidentified miscreants, his relatives said here Monday.

The incident occurred on January 3 night when Poosa Sai Krishna was picking up a food parcel from a restaurant, his father Poosa Ellaiah said, adding the accused took away his son's wallet, identity card and car.

Krishna, in his mid-20s, hails from Mahabubabad town.

"We want go and see our son. We request the help of the Telangana government in this regard," Ellaiah told reporters.

He said his son's friends in the USA had informed him about the incident and that Krishna was injured in the right hand.

Krishna's cousin Sivanand Poosa told PTI that a passerby had found Krishna on the roadside with injuries and alerted the authorities.

After completing post-graduation from Lawrence Tech University, Michigan, Krishna recently started working with an automotive company in Detroit, Sivanand said.

He said Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao's office has sought details about the incident and have been provided with the information.

A senior police official said Mahabubad MP Sitharam Naik would raise the issue with external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Krishna's friends in the US have started fundraising for his treatment through a website, saying he has no health insurance and is under a lot of debt.

Also he would be out of job for months as he would be in rehabilitation for a long time.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
A view of Polavaram cofferdam in West Godavari district I Express
#Polavaram Project enters #Guinness World Records
Gallery
A year ago the Golden Globes were all about #MeToo and Time's Up. A year earlier, it was all about politics. The 2019 Globes were much less overtly activist or political. But, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'A Star Is Born' were the stars.
2019 Golden Globes: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Green Book' win top honours and all the big win from the night
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp