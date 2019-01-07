Home World

Nepal probes 'Buddha boy' over disappearance of devotees

Police suspected that one of his devotees, Sanchalal Waiba, who went missing from Bomjan's ashram in Sindhupalchowk, might have been murdered.

In this file photo taken on November 21, 2008 Nepali spiritual leader Ram Bahadur Bomjan, dubbed 'Buddha Boy', sits under a tree before an audience gathered to listen to his sermon in Ratanpuri in Bara District, some 100km (62 miles) south of Kathmandu. A Nepali spiritual leader believed by his followers to be a reincarnation of Buddha is under investigation over the disappearance of several devotees, police in Kathmandu said January 7, 2019. (Photo | AFP)

KATHMANDU: A 28-year-old self-styled spiritual leader in Nepal, popular as "Buddha Boy", is under investigation after four devotees, including three nuns, disappeared from his ashrams, according to a media report.

A joint team of Central Bureau of Investigation and police raided Ram Bahadur Bomjan's ashram in Sindhupalchowk district last week after four persons went missing, the Kathmandu Post reported.

Police suspected that one of his devotees, Sanchalal Waiba, who went missing from Bomjan's ashram in Sindhupalchowk, might have been murdered.

Police searching for Waiba found nine covers of salt packets buried some 300 metres away from the ashram on Saturday.

Police said they found the covers of salt packets buried under the soil but did not find any mortal remains.

"The body might have been burnt elsewhere," Deputy Superintendent of Police Bimalraj Kandel said.

On December 28, families of the missing devotees had demanded that the government conduct a thorough investigation to find their whereabouts.

At a press conference in Kathmandu, the grieving families alleged that Bamjan is a "paedophile and murderer".

Bomjan became popular as "Buddha boy" in 2005 after his followers said he could meditate for months without water, food or sleep.

Bamjan's ashrams in Sindhupalchowk, Nawalparasi and Bara are under police surveillance round-the-clock.

The ashrams are under the police control until the investigation concludes, DSP Kandel said.

