Sheikh Hasina to be sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fourth term

Several veteran leaders of the Awami League party were dropped from the council of ministers with major portfolios like defence being retained by Hasina.

Published: 07th January 2019 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina interacts with journalists in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Sheikh Hasina will be sworn in as Bangladesh's prime minister for a record fourth term on Monday after her Awami League's landslide victory in the December 30 election.

Hasina's ruling alliance won more than 90 per cent of the seats contested in the election, which was marred by accusations of ballot stuffing, voter intimidation and violence. Hasina, 71, and her ruling Awami League party have dismissed the accusations.

On Thursday, she was chosen as the leader of the House for the fourth time. Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh's founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is termed by many as the country's iron lady.

Bangladesh on Sunday named a council of ministers with several new faces in the 47-member Cabinet of Prime Minister Hasina. Several veterans were dropped from the council of ministers amid speculation about the inductions as major portfolios like defence were retained by Hasina herself.

The Jatiya Party, a key partner in the Awami League-led Grand Alliance of Hasina, on Friday decided to occupy the opposition benches in Parliament after the main opposition BNP led by ex-premier Khaleda Zia rejected the results of the general election.

