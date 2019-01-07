UK visa set to be expensive for Indian applicants from January 8

By Online Desk

The cost of obtaining a UK visa will increase for Indian and non-EU citizens from January 8 as part of the plan to raise the immigration health surcharge (IHS).

The IHS is paid when students, professionals and family members apply for a visa.

The surcharge, introduced in 2015, allows migrants to access the National Health Service (NHS) during their stay in the United Kingdom. Since its inception, IHS has raised over GBP 600 million from visa applicants.

A Home Office spokesperson told HT on Monday: “We can confirm that the Immigration Health Surcharge will be doubled on 8 January 2019. The surcharge will rise from £200 to £400 per year, with the discounted rate for students and those on the Youth Mobility Scheme increasing from £150 to £300”.

“Migrants who make an application on or after January 8, 2019, will pay the new surcharge rate,” the official further added.

The sudden rise in surcharges will affect all visa applicants from India that includes professionals, students and family members.

As per the gov.uk website, for visa applications made outside the UK, you need to pay IHS under the following conditions: