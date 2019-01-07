Home World

UK visa set to be expensive for Indian applicants from January 8

The surcharge which was introduced in 2015 allows migrants to access the National Health Service(NHS) during their stay in the United Kingdom.

Published: 07th January 2019 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Passport, Indian passport

Image of a passport used for representational purpose. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)

By Online Desk

The cost of obtaining a UK visa will increase for Indian and non-EU citizens from January 8 as part of the plan to raise the immigration health surcharge (IHS).

The IHS is paid when students, professionals and family members apply for a visa.

The surcharge, introduced in 2015, allows migrants to access the National Health Service (NHS) during their stay in the United Kingdom. Since its inception, IHS has raised over GBP 600 million from visa applicants.

A Home Office spokesperson told HT on Monday: “We can confirm that the Immigration Health Surcharge will be doubled on 8 January 2019. The surcharge will rise from £200 to £400 per year, with the discounted rate for students and those on the Youth Mobility Scheme increasing from £150 to £300”.

“Migrants who make an application on or after January 8, 2019, will pay the new surcharge rate,” the official further added.

The sudden rise in surcharges will affect all visa applicants from India that includes professionals, students and family members. 

As per the gov.uk website, for visa applications made outside the UK, you need to pay IHS under the following conditions:

  • You’re a national of a country outside the European Economic Area (EEA)

  • You’re applying for a visa to work, study or Join your family in the UK for more than 6 months (but you’re not applying to remain in the UK permanently)

  • The IHS is not levied on immigrants who achieve the status of permanent residents after a period of legal stay in the country.

