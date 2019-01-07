Home World

Want to win Rs 6.4 lakh? Just retweet this Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's post

Online mall Zozo Inc's founder Yusaku Maezawa, whose post got a record 3.8 million retweets so far, has promised to give about Rs 6.5 crore to 100 lucky followers.

Published: 07th January 2019 01:54 PM

Yusaku Maezawa

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa (Photo | Bloomberg)

By Bloomberg

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa’s expanding list of cash-fueled bragging rights includes Picassos, Bugatti supercars and a ticket on Elon Musk’s rocket to the moon. He can now add to that collection the mantle of having the most-ever retweeted Twitter post.

For the honor, the founder of Japan’s second-largest online shopping site Zozo Inc. will be paying out a total of 100 million yen ($920,000 or around Rs 6.4 crore) to 100 lucky people who shared the post. This translates to Rs 6.4 lakh per person. Seeking to be one of the randomly chosen winners, Maezawa’s audience retweeted his post a record 3.8 million times, and gave it more than 900,000 “likes.”

The previous record holder for retweets was a college student in the U.S. whose goal was to get a year’s free supply of chicken nuggets from Wendy’s fast-food franchise, according to Statista. That post had 3.58 million retweets and 990,000 likes. Ellen DeGeneres’s 2014 Oscars selfie with Hollywood stars including Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was second with 3.3 million retweets.

“To participate, all you have to do is follow me and RT this tweet,” Maezawa wrote on Jan. 5. The tweet featured a picture of a man astride a rocket silhouetted against full moon, in a style of the iconic image from the movie “E.T.”

Maezawa also touted that his shopping site Zozotown reached 10 billion yen in merchandise volume during a New Year’s sale. The business is the main source of the 43-year-old’s $1.7 billion in net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Zozo’s shares jumped as much as 6.9 percent in Tokyo.

