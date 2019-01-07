Home World

World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim to step down on February 1

The president of the World Bank has always been an American citizen nominated by the United States, which is the largest shareholder of this multilateral financial institution.

Published: 07th January 2019 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: In a surprise move, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim on Monday announced that he will step down from his position on February 1.

Kim, 58, has been in this position for over six years now.

The president of the World Bank has always been an American citizen nominated by the United States, which is the largest shareholder of this multilateral financial institution.

"It has been a great honour to serve as President of this remarkable institution, full of passionate individuals dedicated to the mission of ending extreme poverty in our lifetime," said Kim.

Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank CEO, will assume the role of interim President effective February 1.

"The work of the World Bank Group is more important now than ever as the aspirations of the poor rise all over the world, and problems like climate change, pandemics, famine and refugees continue to grow in both their scale and complexity," he said.

"Serving as President and helping position the institution squarely in the middle of all these challenges has been a great privilege," Kim said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jim Yong Kim World Bank World Bank President

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
A view of Polavaram cofferdam in West Godavari district I Express
#Polavaram Project enters #Guinness World Records
Gallery
A year ago the Golden Globes were all about #MeToo and Time's Up. A year earlier, it was all about politics. The 2019 Globes were much less overtly activist or political. But, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'A Star Is Born' were the stars.
2019 Golden Globes: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Green Book' win top honours and all the big win from the night
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp