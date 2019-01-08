Home World

Thief beaten to pulp by woman who turned out to be an MMA fighter

The thief approached a woman with a fake gun only to be beaten to a pulp by the MMA fighter!

Published: 08th January 2019

MMA fighter Polyana Viana and the thief. (Photo | Twitter)

A woman waiting for a Uber cab on the street was approached by a stranger who tried robbing her with a fake gun. What he did not expect was the girl to be a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter!

MMA is a combat technique that allows striking and grappling using techniques from various combat sports and martial arts.

Turning the tables on the thief, the woman, who is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) battler, beat him black and blue. She punched, kicked and gave him a 'rare naked choke' before handing him over to the police. 

 

The man was beaten blue black by Polyana Viana, an MMA fighter. (Photo | Twitter)

The duel between MMA fighter Polyana Viana and the thief ensued when a man approached her and asked the time when she was waiting for the cab. Sensing something fishy, she tried putting her phone away but the thief pulled out a cardboard gun and told her to shut up and give away her belongings.

Polyana Viana. (Photo | FB)

Viana, who sensed the gun to be a fake one, fought back and made sure he was no longer a threat. 

The police took the wounded man to a hospital and then to the police station. 

UFC president Dana White posted the incidence on Twitter. Check out these hilarious reactions:

