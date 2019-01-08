Thief beaten to pulp by woman who turned out to be an MMA fighter

By Online Desk

A woman waiting for a Uber cab on the street was approached by a stranger who tried robbing her with a fake gun. What he did not expect was the girl to be a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter!

MMA is a combat technique that allows striking and grappling using techniques from various combat sports and martial arts.

Turning the tables on the thief, the woman, who is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) battler, beat him black and blue. She punched, kicked and gave him a 'rare naked choke' before handing him over to the police.

The man was beaten blue black by Polyana Viana, an MMA fighter. (Photo | Twitter)

The duel between MMA fighter Polyana Viana and the thief ensued when a man approached her and asked the time when she was waiting for the cab. Sensing something fishy, she tried putting her phone away but the thief pulled out a cardboard gun and told her to shut up and give away her belongings.

Polyana Viana. (Photo | FB)

Viana, who sensed the gun to be a fake one, fought back and made sure he was no longer a threat.

The police took the wounded man to a hospital and then to the police station.

UFC president Dana White posted the incidence on Twitter. Check out these hilarious reactions:

On the left is @Polyana_VianaDF, one of our @UFC fighters and on the right is the guy who tried to rob her #badfuckingidea pic.twitter.com/oHBVpS2TQt — Dana White (@danawhite) 7 January 2019

He had to sit like a good boy while Polyana called the cops (Wearing her @UFC T-shirt no less ) pic.twitter.com/TxYrJy0RNb — The People's MMA