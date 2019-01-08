Home World

Vikram Misri takes charge as new Indian ambassador to China

A 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Misri replaced Gautam Bambawale who retired in November last year.

Published: 08th January 2019 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Vikram Misri

Vikram Misri has been appointed as the new Indian ambassador to China. (Photo| Twitter/ Vikram Misri)

By PTI

BEIJING: Vikram Misri Tuesday assumed charge as India's new ambassador to China and met top Chinese officials to discussed Sino-India ties, at a time when the two Asian giants are trying to boost their bilateral ties.

Misri presented a copy of his credentials to Hong Lei, Deputy Director General of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing. He met Wu Jianghao, Director General of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and exchanged views on India-China bilateral relations, the Indian Embassy here tweeted.

A 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Misri, 54, replaced Gautam Bambawale who retired in November last year. Misri has taken the charge of the country's envoy at a time when India and China are trying to deepen their cooperation in various areas, leaving behind 2017 Doklam standoff which was the most serious military face-off in decades.

Before his appointment as India's ambassador to China, Misri served as Indian envoy in Myanmar.

He has served in various capacities at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as well as in the Prime Minister's Office. He has also served in various Indian Missions in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

He was born in Srinagar and did his schooling from the Scindia School in Gwalior and earned a Bachelor's degree in History from the Hindu College, University of Delhi. Misri is also an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur.

