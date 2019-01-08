By Online Desk

A video of an Alabama bride dancing with her wheel-chair bound father has gone viral on social media.

The adorable video which popped up on Facebook has been receiving love reactions from around the globe.

Mary Bourne Roberts adorned in her white wedding dress took her father's hand and danced to 'their song' just like they did back in childhood.

Her father, Jim was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an incurable form of brain cancer in May 2017.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:



The three-minute video ends with everyone in tears, including the father.

Bourne told Fox News, "We had always planned to use the song – we weren’t sure how he was going even to feel that day – we just knew that we were going to do it somehow."