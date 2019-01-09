Home World

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ready to thwart election cyber meddling

Moscow has been accused of seeking to influence various elections around Europe -- and the US presidential poll in 2016 -- through disinformation campaigns.

Published: 09th January 2019 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Netenyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File | AP)

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that his country led the world in cyber defence, after a report that an unnamed nation planned to meddle in its upcoming general election.

"Israel is prepared to thwart a cyber intervention, we're prepared for any scenario and there's no country more prepared than we are," he told reporters.

On Tuesday, privately-owned Hadashot television news reported that the head of the Shin Bet internal security agency had said that Israel was bracing for a state-driven cyber intervention in the April 9 poll.

"A foreign state is planning on intervening in the upcoming elections in Israel, and it will intervene," Nadav Argaman was quoted as telling participants of a closed meeting.

"I don't know at this stage in favour of who or against who," he reportedly said in Hebrew.

Shin Bet later issued a statement saying that Israel "has the tools to locate, monitor and thwart attempts of foreign influence, if there should be any."

"The Israeli security establishment can enable holding democratic and free elections in Israel," it said in a statement late Tuesday.

Russia denied social media speculation it was the state planning to disrupt the Israeli vote.

"Russia has never interfered in elections in any country and has no plans to do it in the future," presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments relayed by the Russian embassy in Israel.

Moscow has been accused of seeking to influence various elections around Europe -- and the US presidential poll in 2016 -- through disinformation campaigns.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel elections election meddling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp