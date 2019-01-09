Indian Embassy in Beijing launches WeChat account for public interaction

By PTI

BEIJING: Aiming at assisting expat Indians in China as well the Chinese people and addressing their concerns, the Indian Embassy here on Wednesday launched its official account on the popular Chinese social media WeChat.

Launching the WeChat account at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas ceremony held at the embassy premises, new Ambassador Vikram Misri, who took charge on Tuesday, hoped that the initiative would bring people of the two countries closer.

WeChat, or Weixin as it is known in China, is the country's equivalent of popular messaging service WhatsApp or social media giant Facebook.

"I hope that this social media tool will help us stay in touch - with Indian and Chinese citizens alike - and exchange thoughts and ideas on bringing our two countries and our two peoples closer together," Misri said.

He said the embassy aims at remaining in close touch with expat Indians and specific community organisations in order to respond to their concerns and needs and to seek their assistance in fulfilling the common objective of strengthening the India-China relations.

He said family values of Indians, their work ethic, their law-abiding nature and their ability to become a part of the communities endears them to their neighbours.

"Though I am new here, and this is indeed my first public function after arriving in Beijing just two days ago, I am sure that our Pravasi communities in China, comprising professionals, businessmen and a large number of medical students, are no different.

"All of you, each one of you, in your own individual way, are Ambassadors and envoys of India. This is, of course, not just a title. It is a responsibility. I urge each and every one of you to keep this at the back of your mind and do your best to bring credit to India," Misri said.

A number Indian professionals attended the gathering. A 1989-batch India Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Misri succeeds Gautam Bambawale who retired in November last.

His appointment comes at a time when India and China are trying to deepen their cooperation in various areas, leaving behind the 2017 Doklam standoff, which was the most serious military face-off between the two neighbours in decades.

Before his appointment to China, Misri served as Indian envoy in Myanmar.