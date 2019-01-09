Home World

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority suspends licences of 16 pilots, 65 cabin crews for holding fake degrees

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) told this to the Supreme Court during the hearing of a case related to the verification of degrees of pilots and other staff of various airlines, the Dawn reported.

Published: 09th January 2019 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

An Indigo Airlines flight from Visakhapatnam to Bangalore did not take off from Visakhapatnam airport, after its pilot allegedly noticed that a bird stuck in the propeller. (File | Reuters)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's civil aviation regulator Wednesday said it has suspended the licences of 16 pilots and 65 cabin crew of various airlines operating in the country for holding fake educational qualifications.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) told this to the Supreme Court during the hearing of a case related to the verification of degrees of pilots and other staff of various airlines, the Dawn reported.

The CAA counsel informed the three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, that the regulator has completed the process of verification of degrees of all airline staff, except for six officials, who are currently abroad.

"The degrees of 16 pilots and 65 cabin crews turned out to be forged during the verification process. The licences of these staff members were subsequently suspended," he was quoted as saying in the report.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice said that there was an impression that the authorities were acting in haste in the matter because of court orders.

"We do not want to prohibit anyone's livelihood," he said, adding that the record on the basis of which airline staff have been suspended should be correct.

Following the hearing, the apex court wrapped up the case, which it had taken up in May 2018, it said.

During a hearing in the case in December, the CAA had informed the top court that the academic credentials of seven pilots of Pakistan's national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had been found to be fake.

Five of them had not even passed their matriculation examination, the regulator has said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Civil Aviation Pakistan International Airlines Civil Aviation Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp