Well-equipped, well-trained army deter wars: Pakistan army chief

Published: 09th January 2019 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Qamar Javed Bajwa

General Qamar Javed Bajwa (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that only a "well-equipped, well trained and professionally competent" army can deter war and guarantee peace.

Gen Bajwa made the remarks during a visit to formations of Bahawalpur Corps.

"A well-equipped, well trained and professionally competent Army deters war and guarantees peace. Pakistan Army is one such force which has become battle hardened through its combat experience against terrorism," he said.

Gen Bajwa witnessed manoeuvre of mechanised formation as part of Defensive Corps' operations against the conventional threat.

The army spokesman said that the COAS expressed his satisfaction on high standards of training and operational preparedness.

He said that Pakistan is a "peace-loving country and looks forward to peace within and peace without".

Later, he also visited position of an infantry formation in Fort Abbas Sector along Eastern Border.

