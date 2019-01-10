Home World

MacKenzie Bezos could become world's richest woman after divorce from Amazon founder

The couple met when they both worked at hedge fund D.E. Shaw, and they married in 1993

Published: 10th January 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

MacKenzie Bezos

In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo | AP)

By Sophie Alexander
Bloomberg

MacKenzie Bezos’s divorce from Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos could make her the world’s richest woman.

As of now, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the granddaughter of the founder of cosmetics manufacturer L’Oreal SA, is the richest woman in the world, with a net worth of $45.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.

READ | With USD 137 Billion at Stake, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and wife divorcing after 25 years

Neither the Bezoses nor Amazon have commented on the likely division of the couple’s assets, including a 16 percent stake in the company. But without an agreement stipulating otherwise, their wealth would almost certainly be divided equally, according to Karin Lundell, a partner at law firm Rower LLC in New York.

Richest Women

All six of the world's richest women inherited their wealth from parents or late husbands

With $137.2 billion, Jeff is the world’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index; an even split would make MacKenzie, an author, the richest woman with about $69 billion. But even if she receives as little as 1 percent of the fortune, she’d still join the three-comma club.

Most of the 66 women on the Bloomberg index came into their wealth through death or divorce. There are only six self-made women on the list, compared with 313 self-made men.

The Bezoses announced their breakup Wednesday in a tweet signed by both spouses.

Comments

