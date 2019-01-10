Home World

Rights group demands trial of new Sri Lanka army chief for alleged war crimes

The ITJP said that in 2011, a war crimes lawsuit was filed against Silva in New York but had failed because he enjoyed diplomatic immunity at the time.

Published: 10th January 2019 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Maithripala Sirisena

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena (File | EPS)

By PTI

COLOMBO: A global rights group has demanded the international prosecution of Sri Lanka's new Army Chief Major General Shavendra Silva over allegations of war crimes during the final military battle with the LTTE militant group in 2009.

The Johannesburg-based International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) said Silva was named by a UN investigation for his part in commanding the 58 Division of the army "which was the unit responsible for repeated and deliberate attacks on hospitals, food distribution queues and displacement camps resulting in tens of thousands of civilian deaths" towards the end of the three-decade civil war when the LTTE was finally crushed.

"Sri Lanka now has a chief of army staff who risks arrest every time he travels abroad, if any country is foolish enough to give him a visa," an ITJP release said.

The ITJP said that in 2011, a war crimes lawsuit was filed against Silva in New York but had failed because he enjoyed diplomatic immunity at the time.

Silva was appointed as army chief by President Maithripala Sirisena on Wednesday.

Considered an outstanding military officer, Silva was the youngest in the Sri Lankan Army to become a major general.

The UN Human Rights Council resolutions have called for accountability over alleged war crimes in the final 2009 battle blamed on both the LTTE and the military.

The military has denied the allegations.

The war crimes accusations include bombing of hospitals, blocking humanitarian aid convoys, bombing civilians and murdering those who had surrendered.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka Chief Major General Shavendra Silva International Truth and Justice Project UN Human Rights Council

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp