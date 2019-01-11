Home World

Google's parent company Alphabet faces lawsuit over mishandling of sexual misconduct case

As Recode reports, it is none other than a Google shareholder, James Martin, who has sued Alphabet's board, accusing the co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Published: 11th January 2019 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Electronic screens post prices of Alphabet stock, Monday, Feb. 1, 2016, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York | AP

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: A lawsuit against Google's parent company, Alphabet, alleges that the company's mishandling of a sexual misconduct case has resulted in severe financial and reputational damage to the company.

As Recode reports, it is none other than a Google shareholder, James Martin, who has sued Alphabet's board, accusing the co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin of not handling well sexual misconduct charges against several high-powered former executives.

It also alleges that the co-founders gave sexual misconduct accused Andy Rubin a 'hero's farewell' with a USD 90 million exit package. The growing cases of workplace harassment led to a walkout of 20,000 Google employees in November last year, seeking change in the culture and more transparency.

The lawsuit requests that the parties accused of sexual misconduct return all profits, benefits, and other compensation to the company.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Google Alphabet sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp