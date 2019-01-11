Google's parent company Alphabet faces lawsuit over mishandling of sexual misconduct case

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: A lawsuit against Google's parent company, Alphabet, alleges that the company's mishandling of a sexual misconduct case has resulted in severe financial and reputational damage to the company.

As Recode reports, it is none other than a Google shareholder, James Martin, who has sued Alphabet's board, accusing the co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin of not handling well sexual misconduct charges against several high-powered former executives.

It also alleges that the co-founders gave sexual misconduct accused Andy Rubin a 'hero's farewell' with a USD 90 million exit package. The growing cases of workplace harassment led to a walkout of 20,000 Google employees in November last year, seeking change in the culture and more transparency.

The lawsuit requests that the parties accused of sexual misconduct return all profits, benefits, and other compensation to the company.