Pakistan Army test fire recently inducted long-range air defence weapon system

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army on Thursday test fire the recently inducted long-range air defence weapon system, LY-80.

The firing by the air defence weapon system was displayed during the concluding day of the two-week event of Exercise Al Bayza-2019, an army spokesman said.

Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan witnessed the display by the army of its firepower capability at air defence firing ranges near Karachi.

"Hallmark of the event first ever fired by recently inducted Long Range Air Defence Weapon System LY-80. Induction of LY-80 has realized the concept of a comprehensive, layered and integrated air defence capability with enhanced lethality," the spokesman said.

Interacting with the officers and troops, Bajwa said LY 80 has greatly enhanced air defence capability of Army Air Defence while strengthening it at the national level along with Pakistan Air Force, the overall custodian of the defence of country's air space.