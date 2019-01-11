Poland arrests Chinese businessman allegedly a Huawei official suspected of spying
Poland said Friday it had arrested a Chinese businessman and a Polish citizen suspected of spying for China, with local media identifying the former as a Huawei official.
Published: 11th January 2019 04:35 PM | Last Updated: 11th January 2019 04:35 PM | A+A A-
WARSAW: Poland said Friday it had arrested a Chinese businessman and a Polish citizen suspected of spying for China, with local media identifying the former as a Huawei official.
"A Pole and a Chinese citizen have been arrested on suspicion of spying. The Chinese individual is a businessman working for an important telecommunications firm," said Maciej Wasik, deputy head of Poland's special services, quoted by the PAP news agency.