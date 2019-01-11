UAE man locks up fans of Indian soccer team in birdcage ahead of match

By PTI

DUBAI: A video purportedly showing a man locking up supporters of the Indian football team in a birdcage ahead of a crucial match with the UAE has gone viral, prompting the UAE authorities to arrest several persons, media reports said Friday.

India lost the match against the hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) 2-0 in the AFC Asian Cup in Abu Dhabi Thursday.

In the viral video, the man, brandishing a stick, is seen sitting and talking to several workers locked up in a birdcage.

He asks them who do they support between the UAE and India, Khaleej Times reported.

Upon replying that they support India, he tells them that's not good, they live in the UAE and should support it.

دولـة الامارات العربية المتحدة

النائب العام للدولة: تم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية ضد صاحب فيديو حبس أشخاص من الجنسية الآسيوية داخل قفص طيور ليدفعهم لتشجيع المنتخب الإماراتي وعرضه على النيابة المختصة باعتبار أن هذا المسلك جريمة معاقب عليها قانونا ولايعبر عن قيم التسامح فالإمارات pic.twitter.com/twUlfbsXaQ — فاطمة الحبسي (@AlhabsiFatma) 11 January 2019

After knocking on the wiring, he asks them again and they reply they support the UAE and he lets them out of the cage, the report said.

In the UAE, penalties for violation of the various provisions of the law include jail terms from six months to over 10 years, and fines from 50,000 to 2 million dirhams (USD 13,611 to USD 5.44 lakh), the report said.

"The video allegedly shows a man who locked up several men of Asian nationality in a bird cage. They were supposed to cheer for the UAE national team in their match against India in the AFC Asian Cup," the UAE's Attorney General office said in a statement.

"Legal action was taken, with reports submitted to the prosecutor's office. A warrant was issued for the man who made the video, and he was detained and brought in for questioning.

"Not only is the act a criminal offence punishable by law in the UAE, it does not reflect the values of tolerance and respect. Discrimination is not acceptable, as we believe in equality of opportunity and meritocracy," the statement said.

A statement has been released from the UAE Attorney General's office after an offensive video went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the owner of the viral video posted another clip on YouTube, saying he had done the entire "skit" as a joke.

"These men are my workers, one of whom I've known for 22 years. I live with my men on this farm, we eat from the same plate. I did not beat them, nor did I truly 'lock' them up," he said, adding that this is the 'Year of Tolerance'. He requested people to understand his intentions.

Gulf News reported that the Sharjah Police arrested several men after videos went viral, reflecting a picture of intolerable football fanaticism.