Home World

Afghan official: Taliban attack on checkpoint kills five police

Taliban insurgents have been carrying out near-daily attacks targeting Afghan forces.

Published: 12th January 2019 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban

Taliban fighters ( File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KABUL: An Afghan official says at least five security forces have been killed after their checkpoint came under attack by insurgents in southern Kandahar province.

Aziz Ahmad Azizi, provincial governor's spokesman, says two other police were wounded in Saturday's attack in Spin Bolduk district.

He said seven Taliban insurgents were killed and six others were wounded in the fighting.

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, Taliban's spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Taliban insurgents have been carrying out near-daily attacks targeting Afghan forces.

The violence comes despite stepped-up efforts by the United States to find a negotiated end to the country's 17-year war.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taliban attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp