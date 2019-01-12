Home World

Meghan Markle moves into more visible roles in UK royal family

The palace says the queen "has passed on" the role of patron of the National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Published: 12th January 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Meghan Markle

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, accompanied by Juliet Hughes-Hallett, as they walk past racks of clothes at the Smart Works charity career centre in West London, Thursday Jan. 10, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is taking an increasingly visible role in the British royal family as she becomes the patron of four organizations including the prestigious National Theatre.

Kensington Palace said Thursday that Meghan will take over two roles as patron that have for decades been held by Queen Elizabeth II and is taking two other roles as well.

The palace says the queen "has passed on" the role of patron of the National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

READ: Kensington Palace rubbishes rift between Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex visits the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, in Twickenham, south west London. | AP

In addition, Meghan will become patron of two additional charities: Smart Works, which helps vulnerable women find the skills needed to work, and Mayhew, a grassroots organization active in London and internationally.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry are expecting their first child this spring.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meghan Markle Prince Harry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp