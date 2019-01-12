Small plane crashes in field in eastern Germany, two dead
The two-engine aircraft took off from the town of Strausberg late Saturday morning and came down in a field near Praedikow, a few kilometers (miles) away.
Published: 12th January 2019
BERLIN: German police say a small plane has crashed east of Berlin, killing two people.
Police said on Twitter that it isn't yet possible to give a reason for the cause of the crash in which two men died.
They gave no information on the victims.