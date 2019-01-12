One-year-old Japanese girl with thick hair is new face of Pantene ad 

Home World

Chanco will become the youngest model for the brand which already has ambassadors like Priyanka Chopra, Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding.

Published: 12th January 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Baby Chanco

Baby Chanco (Photo| Twitter/ Pantene Pro-V)

By Online Desk

In its new advertising campaign in Japan, American hair care product company, Pantene, will feature Japanese social-media sensation baby Chanco. The one-year-old will become the youngest model for the brand which already has ambassadors like Priyanka Chopra, Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding.

Chanco gained fame after her mother's social media posts showed off her thick hair on May 2018. Her account, which is managed by her mother, gained 3,00,000 followers after her first post. "I'm so surprised with the reaction, but also very proud of the praise from many countries," Mami Kano, Chanco’s mother, told People magazine.

However, the news has received mixed reviews, with some on Twitter claiming ‘Chanco giving #hairgoals', while others question the ethics of the ad. "We went straight to her mother because Chanco's personality and special character matches our image for women we want to support," said Yoshiaki Okuraa, Brand Manager (Asia), Procter & Gamble, the parent company of Pantene.

"The company felt that Chanco’s hair exhibited strong power which would make people positively move forward. We also support her mother's positiveness to post wonderful moments with Chanco," Okuraa added.

Although Chanco’s hairstyle is a result of her mother’s blow drying, the routine of her hair care is unknown.

