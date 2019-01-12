Home World

Zimbabwe to re-introduce local currency within a year: Minister

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over from long-time ruler Robert Mugabe and won a disputed election in July, has pledged to revive the economy.

Published: 12th January 2019 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (File | AP)

By AFP

HARARE: Zimbabwe will re-introduce a local currency "in less than 12 months", after using the US dollar and regional currencies since a hyperinflation crisis a decade ago, the finance minister said in an interview published on Saturday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over from long-time ruler Robert Mugabe and won a disputed election in July, has pledged to revive the economy and mend fences with former allies in the west after years of international isolation.

"On the issue of raising enough foreign currency to introduce the new currency, we are on our way already, give us months not years," state-owned Herald newspaper quoted Finance Minister Mtuli Ncube as saying.

Asked for a timeline for the currency reform, the minister said it would be in "less than 12 months".

Zimbabwe adopted a basket of foreign currencies in 2009 after hyperinflation, which saw some businesses increasing prices several times a day, rendered the local Zimbabwe dollar unusable.

The southern African nation's economy has been in a downturn for more than a decade with shortages of cash, high unemployment and the government struggling to pay its workers.

The country was thrown into panic after Ncube introduced a two per cent tax on all electronic transactions as part of new measures to increase revenue.

Shortages of basic commodities resurfaced and prices shot up - and in some cases more than doubled within weeks.

The shortages hit pharmacies with some running out of essential drugs for chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension and accepting payment only in foreign currency.

Motorists spend hours in long queues waiting to buy fuel.

Doctors in state hospitals went on strike for more than a month in December saying the price hikes had eroded their earnings and teachers announced a strike this week demanding to be paid in US dollars.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Emmerson Mnangagwa Zimbabwe Currency Mtuli Ncube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp