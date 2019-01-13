Afghan official: Gas cylinder blast leaves 9 dead in Kabul

Home World

Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for the Public Health Ministry, says several people were also injured in the late Saturday explosion inside a residential house in the Afghan capital.

Bomb blast

Image for representational purpose only.

By Associated Press

KABU: An Afghan official says at least nine people were killed when a gas cylinder exploded in Kabul.

Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for the Public Health Ministry, says several people were also injured in the late Saturday explosion inside a residential house in the Afghan capital.

Such incidents are common in Afghanistan, especially during the bitterly cold winters. Last week, a fire that began at a gas station in Kabul, spread overnight to a nearby apartment complex, killing three people and causing much damage.

Authorities said 42 suffered burns and other injuries. A gas-filled tanker parked at the station caught fire, causing the blaze to spread quickly.

A police investigation is still under way into that incident.

