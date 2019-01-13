Home World

Body found in rubble brings toll to four in Paris bakery blast

The blast Saturday morning in the Rue de Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of north-central Paris also injured dozens of people. Authorities say 10 of them are still in critical condition.

Firefighters tend to a wounded person near the scene of a gas leak explosion in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris police say several people have been injured in an explosion and fire at a bakery believed caused by a gas leak. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: The Paris prosecutor's office says rescuers have found a body under the rubble of a bakery in Paris that was blown apart by a powerful explosion, bringing the overall death toll to four.

Paris fire department spokesman Eric Moulin told reporters about 30 firefighters were at the site Sunday to search for other potential victims, amid a mountain of debris and wrecked cars.

Paris authorities said 12 neighbouring buildings that were damaged by the blast apparently due to a gas leak have been evacuated. Temporary accommodations were provided for about 40 residents while dozens of others have been housed by family and friends.

