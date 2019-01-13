Home World

Meghan Markle's half-brother arrested for drunken driving

Published: 13th January 2019

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GRANTS PASS (US): The half-brother of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is facing a drunken-driving charge after an arrest in Oregon.

State police said Thomas Wayne Markle Jr. was visibly intoxicated when he was pulled over at about 1:30 a.m. Friday in Josephine County, in southwestern Oregon. Authorities said his blood-alcohol content was 0.11 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

The 52-year-old from Grants Pass was taken to a detox center.

Meghan Markle, a former actress, married Prince Harry last May. They are expecting their first child.

The duchess is reportedly estranged from her father's family. Thomas Markle Sr. said in a television interview last month he had not heard from her since the wedding.

Thomas Markle Jr. did not appear to have a listed phone number, and it was not clear how to reach him for comment.

