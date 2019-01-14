Home World

Canada air traffic controllers buy pizza for broke colleagues hit by US government shutdown

Some 10,000 air traffic controllers in the United States have been working without pay since late December due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Published: 14th January 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Pizzas

Image used for representational purpose only for pizzas.

By Associated Press

MONTREAL: Canadian air traffic controllers have bought hundreds of pizzas for their American counterparts over the past few days in what has become an industry-wide show of support during the U.S. government's partial shutdown.

Peter Duffey, the head of the Canadian Air Traffic Control Association, said Sunday the initiative began Thursday when employees at Edmonton's control center took up a collection to buy pies for controllers in Anchorage, Alaska.

Other facilities across Canada decided to join in, and the idea snowballed.

ALSO READ | President Donald Trump urged to reopen government; federal employees work without pay

"The next thing we knew, our members were buying pizzas left, right and center for the colleagues in the U.S," Duffey said. "As it stands right now, I believe we're up to 36 facilities that have received pizza from Canada, and that number is growing by the hour."

Some 10,000 air traffic controllers in the United States have been working without pay since late December due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Duffey estimates that as of Sunday afternoon, some 300 pizzas had been received by American controllers, many of whom took to social media to express their gratitude.

Duffey said many union members had been looking for a way to show solidarity with their American colleagues.

"Air traffic control is a very stressful job," he said. "They say you have to be 100 per cent right, 100 per cent of the time. People just don't need to be reporting to work with the added stress of worrying about how to pay their mortgages and grocery bills on top of it."

Ron Singer, the national media manager for Nav Canada, which manages the country's civil air navigation, said Canadian and American air traffic controllers interact "on a daily basis" as they manage North American airspace.

"There's a bond there, automatically," he said.

Mark Sheehy, an air traffic controller in New Hampshire, tweeted pictures of the pizzas and his thanks for "our brothers from the north sending love and solidarity."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pizza US government shutdown Canda air traffic controllers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp