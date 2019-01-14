Home World

4 killed, 90 injured in Kabul blast

Earlier, Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for Public Health Ministry, confirmed that 40 injured persons had been taken to hospitals.

Published: 14th January 2019 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

For representational purposes

By IANS

KABUL: Four people have been confirmed dead and 90 others including 23 children sustained injuries in a powerful blast that rocked Afghan capital Kabul on Monday evening, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish has confirmed.

"The victims of the blast that shocked Kabul today evening claimed four lives including three military and one civilian, 90 injured including 23 children, 12 women and 65 men with majority of them civilians," Danish said in a post on his twitter hours after the blast on Monday.

Without providing more details, Danish asserted that the terrorists conducted a car bombing against Green Village camp in Police District 9 and police are in control of the situation there, reports Xinhua news agency.

'More than 40 people are wounded in today's explosion in district 9th #kabul, this evening.

Green Village camp is a well-protected area next to the main office of Afghan election commission in the eastern edge of Kabul city where a number of foreign security offices and entities located and often frequented by foreigners living or working in Kabul.

Earlier, Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for Public Health Ministry, confirmed that 40 injured persons had been taken to hospitals.

The bloody blast that was heard across the fortified Kabul city and followed by gunshots caused panic among Kabul residents, took place just hours after the Afghan election commission announced the preliminary results of much-awaited parliamentary elections for Kabul.

After two months and five days delay, the election commission announced the preliminary results of October elections for Kabul where 24 males and nine females from among more than 800 runners have secured seats in the 249-seat Wolesi Jirga, or the lower house of parliament, amid criticism by those failed to win seat at the legislative house.

No group has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing nor the security apparatus has pointed finger at any militant group including Taliban and Islamic State outfit fighting the government.10

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kabul bomb blast Afghanistan car bomb Kabul Green Village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp