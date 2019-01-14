Home World

Indian mission in Islamabad raises issue of tailing of envoy with Pakistan: Sources

The Indian High Commissioner and his deputy being closely followed and put under an aggressive watch by a Pakistani security official during a wedding reception on December 4.

Published: 14th January 2019 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian High Commission in Islamabad has strongly raised with Pakistan alleged attempts to hack the social media account of one of its diplomats and incidents of close tailing of the Indian envoy and his deputy, official sources said.

The Indian mission, in a note verbale, raised with Pakistan Foreign Office the incident of the Indian High Commissioner and his deputy being closely followed and put under an aggressive watch by a Pakistani security official during a wedding reception on December 4 in Serena Hotel in Islamabad.

The sources said attempts were made to hack the social media account of the second secretary and that the official received an email from Facebook administration that repeated attempts were made by unknown people to log into his Facebook account.

ALSO READ: Woman accuses Pakistan High Commission​ staffer of touching her inappropriately

People impersonating his relatives tried to hack his accounts, the Indian mission said in the communication to the Pakistan Foreign Office.

The Indian High Commission has requested the Pakistan Foreign Office to take note of these incidents.

Such incidents of aggressive surveillance, violation of privacy and harassment amount to a breach of understanding between the Pakistan Foreign Secretary and the High Commissioner of Indian in March last year, the Indian mission said in the communication to the Pakistan Foreign Office.

The Indian mission also sought from the Pakistani side the "assurances of its highest consideration".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp