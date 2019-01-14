Home World

Sikhs in Pakistan celebrate Guru Gobind Singh's 352nd birth anniversary

Over 5000 Sikh devotees took out a procession as a three-day event to celebrate Prakash Parv at Gurudwara Bhai Joga Singh here was concluded on Sunday.

Guru Gobind Singh

Guru Gobind Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ Preet Kaur Gill MP)

By PTI

PESHAWAR: The minority Sikh community in Pakistan celebrated the 352nd birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province amid tight security.

A three-day event to celebrate Prakash Parv at Gurudwara Bhai Joga Singh here was concluded on Sunday. The event was organised by Department of Hajj, Auqaf, Religious and Minority Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to show the signs of harmony and inclusiveness.

Over 5,000 Sikh devotees took out a procession and converged at a programme to mark the occasion. Adequate security measures were put in place to ensure a smooth and hassle-free event. The major attraction of the procession was the display of 'Gatka', a famous Sikh martial art and other famous sword exercises.

ALSO READ: Year-long celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak kicks off in US

On the occasion, member of the provincial assembly Ravi Kumar paid tributes to Soran Singh, the provincial minister for minority affairs who was shot dead in 2016, saying his services will always be remembered.

Kumar said the three-day event will build an understanding of traditions and beliefs of minorities. People here have shown signs of interfaith harmony. Lawmaker Wazir Zada said celebrating events of minorities will help spread love and peace.

Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary is one of the major festivals of the Sikh community across the world. Known as Guru Gobind Singh Prakash, or the dawn of light, he was born on January 5, 1666. He is the 10 Sikh Guru, a spiritual master and philosopher.

