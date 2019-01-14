Home World

Here's why people are praising this mannequin displayed at UK bridal boutique

The mannequin sits in one of the two storefront displays for a small bridal shop, The White Collection, in England owned by Laura Allen and Sarah Parker.

Published: 14th January 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

bridal boutique, mannequin in wheelchair

Prunella kept on display at The White Collection in UK. (Photo | Twitter/@doodlebeth)

By Online Desk

People all over the world are heaping praises on a bridal boutique in the United Kingdom for displaying a mannequin seated in a wheelchair. 

Laura Allen, the boutique owner, told TODAY Style that she's pleased with all the attention the current display has received.

"For this season we wanted to strip it right back and have a mannequin in each window," she said. "Our thoughts of having one of them in a wheelchair was 'why not?' And we didn't really think too much about it.

The display caught the attention of Beth Wilson an artist who uses a wheelchair. Wilson tweeted, "It shouldn't be exciting but it's the first time I've ever seen disability portrayed in a shop window."

The tweet which went viral has put the mannequin, affectionately named 'Prunella,' on a world platform as people started extending their support and appreciation of the display. Many others started sharing their own pictures of wheelchair-bound brides in wedding gowns.

As a result, a number of visitors, including little girls in wheelchairs, made a beeline at the store to take pictures of the mannequin. 

The supporters say it's about time such inclusivity is displayed in more and more shops. 

