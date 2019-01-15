Home World

Carbon monoxide leak: 43 students hospitalised in Canada

A faulty heating system possibly caused a carbon monoxide leak that led dozens of students and personnel to be poisoned at Des Decouvreurs elementary school in LaSalle borough of the city of Montreal.

Published: 15th January 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By UNI

MONTREAL: A suspected carbon monoxide leak at a Montreal primary school led to the hospitalization of 35 children and eight adults on Monday, local media reported.

A faulty heating system possibly caused a carbon monoxide leak that led dozens of students and personnel to be poisoned at Des Decouvreurs elementary school in LaSalle borough of the city of Montreal, CBC News reported on Monday citing Head of Montreal Fire Department Francis Leduc.

The chief of Montreal's fire department explained that a bad connection in the school's heating system could have produced the leak, and the presence of carbon monoxide was hard to detect because of its odourless.

Moreover, Leduc added that unlike most of the schools, Des Decouvreurs was not equipped with a carbon detector.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said students at Ecole des Decouvreurs in the city's LaSalle neighbourhood reported nausea, dizziness and vomiting.

Between 15 and 20 people, including one adult, were initially affected.

The children who felt sick are between the ages of six and 13.

Nine students were taken to a hospital after they lost consciousness, while others after felt nauseous, dizzy, and vomited, according to the report.

Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann stated that there would be a thorough investigation following the poisoning of the children and school staff.

The elementary school will remain closed as the investigation is ongoing.

The illness could be related to carbon monoxide poisoning, but the cause has not been confirmed, Stephane Smith of Urgences-Sante said.

In a letter to parents published online, the school administration raised the possibility of a problem "related to the heating system."

None of the student was reported to be in serious condition.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
carbon monoxide leak Montreal primary school

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp